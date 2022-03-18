Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chechens fighting in Ukraine: Putin's psychological weapon could backfire

By Aurélie Campana, Professeure titulaire de science politique, spécialiste des violences politiques et de la Russie, Université Laval
Share this article
Faced with the military difficulties of the Russians in Ukraine, psychological warfare has become a strategic element. The presence of Chechen soldiers is part of the effort to destabilize Ukraine.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Two Ugandan journalists jailed for “cyber-stalking” president
~ Russians against war are fleeing state crackdowns
~ COVID bailouts helped politically connected businesses more than others – new research
~ Nosferatu at 100: how the seminal vampire film shaped the horror genre
~ Social security is the bedrock of South Africa's human rights protection. But there are gaps
~ During the cold war, US and Europe were just as divided over Russia sanctions – here's how it played out
~ Finding Shackleton's ship: why our fascination with Antarctica endures
~ War sent America off the rails 19 years ago. Could another one bring it back?
~ Putin’s war on history is another form of domestic repression
~ Mexicans with Intellectual Disabilities Urge Inclusion in Politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter