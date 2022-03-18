Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How prosthetic penises in shows like HBO's 'Minx' reinforce existing stereotypes and taboos

By Peter Lehman, Emeritus Professor, Film and Media Studies in English, Arizona State University
Share this article
Entertainment Weekly recently published an interview with actor Taylor Zakhar Perez, teasing the piece with a headline about Perez “baring it all” as a nude model for a 1970s magazine centerfold in the first episode in HBO Max’s “scandalous” new show, “Minx.”

The real scandal, in my view, is not the promised nudity but the way it’s misrepresented. Perez never actually appears fully nude in that episode. He wears a prosthetic penis.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Fleeing Odessa yet planning to return: How humanitarian organizations cope with the war in Ukraine
~ Powerful X-rays reveal the birth of giant rare earth element deposits – and may give clues for sustainable mining
~ Regulating content won't make the internet safer - we have to change the business models
~ Ukraine: why China is not yet bailing out Russia
~ How Russia is using intellectual property as a war tactic
~ ‘Sleeping on it’ helps you better manage your emotions and mental health – here’s why
~ Pandemic parliaments: lessons learned from two years trying to run democracies living under COVID-19
~ How poetry can help people get through hard times – 4 essential reads
~ Who are the Jesuits?
~ A large solar storm could knock out the power grid and the internet – an electrical engineer explains how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter