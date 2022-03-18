Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: UN Rights Body Should Advance Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Smoke rises from burning buildings in Karenni (Kayah) State, Myanmar, February 18, 2022. © 2022 Free Burma Rangers via AP (Geneva) – The United Nations Human Rights Council should adopt a strategy for accountability in Myanmar to end abuses by the military junta, Human Rights Watch said today. The council will discuss Myanmar and the new report by the UN Human Rights Office at its meeting on March 21, 2022. The Human Rights Council resolution should call for all UN member states to prevent the flow of weapons into Myanmar and impose stronger, targeted economic sanctions…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Podcast: How the global south considers Russia's invasion of Ukraine
~ VIDEO: Campaigning in WA, Morrison distinguishes good Labor from bad Labor
~ Attacks on Ukraine's hospitals are deliberate and brutal. The world must respond to these acts of terror
~ Japanese encephalitis virus can cause deadly brain swelling – but in less than 1% of cases
~ Ukraine: Deadly Attacks Kill, Injure Civilians, Destroy Homes
~ ‘New Kazakhstan’ Needs Independent Inquiry on January Events
~ There is little to stop New Zealanders leaving to fight in Ukraine – but few legal protections if they do
~ Battered but not broken: how global trade is responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
~ It may not be cute, but here’s why the humble yabby deserves your love
~ 'I simply haven’t got it in me to do it again': imagining a new heart for flood-stricken Lismore
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter