Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There is little to stop New Zealanders leaving to fight in Ukraine – but few legal protections if they do

By Marnie Lloydd, Lecturer in Law and Associate-Director New Zealand Centre for Public Law, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
As the number of volunteers for Ukraine’s International Legion rises to a reported 20,000 from over 50 countries, is it lawful for New Zealanders to join the fight?The Conversation


