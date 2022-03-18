Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Deadly Attacks Kill, Injure Civilians, Destroy Homes

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A local resident looks at his house destroyed in a Russian air raid in Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 3, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Andrew Marienko (Lviv) – More than 450 civilians were reportedly killed or injured in the first 11 days of the war, in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, as a result of Russian airstrikes and artillery shelling of populated areas, Human Rights Watch said today. The attacks damaged civilian buildings, including apartment blocks, schools, places of worship, and shops, impeding access to food and medicines. They also damaged infrastructure in…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Japanese encephalitis virus can cause deadly brain swelling – but in less than 1% of cases
~ ‘New Kazakhstan’ Needs Independent Inquiry on January Events
~ There is little to stop New Zealanders leaving to fight in Ukraine – but few legal protections if they do
~ Battered but not broken: how global trade is responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
~ It may not be cute, but here’s why the humble yabby deserves your love
~ 'I simply haven’t got it in me to do it again': imagining a new heart for flood-stricken Lismore
~ What does it mean to be 'neutral' over Ukraine – and what responsibilities come with it?
~ How Sudanese resistance committees are shadowbanned on Facebook
~ COVID has changed how we live, how we die, and how we grieve
~ A bigger defence force will affect more military families' children – their well-being must be protected
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter