Red dirt, yellow sun, green steel: how Australia could benefit from a global shift to emissions-free steel
By John Pye, Associate Professor, School of Engineering, ANU, Australian National University
Alireza Rahbari, Research fellow, School of Engineering, ANU, Australian National University
Emma Aisbett, Fellow, Australian National University
Frank Jotzo, Professor, Crawford School of Public Policy and Head of Energy, Institute for Climate Energy and Disaster Solutions, Australian National University
Zsuzsanna Csereklyei, Senior Lecturer in Economics, RMIT University
New technologies will enable steel production without coal. Australia stands to benefit greatly in the shift to green steel – if we’re ready.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 17, 2022