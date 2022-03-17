Tolerance.ca
Ukraine Recap: Putin's plans explained – at home and abroad

By Jonathan Este, Associate Editor, International Affairs Editor
The image that I can’t get out of my head this week is that of Marina Ovsyannikova. The brave Russian television producer risked a lengthy jail sentence when she burst into a live news bulletin going out on state-owned broadcaster Channel 1, where she had worked for some years, carrying a placard denouncing the war and accusing the Russian media of lying to the people.

Philosopher Edmund Burke supposedly wrote that: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” Ovsyannikova’s…The Conversation


