Human Rights Observatory

Time Running Out to Address Afghanistan’s Hunger Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman holds her baby as he undergoes treatment at the malnutrition ward of the Ataturk National Children's Hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, December, 2, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris “Children in the provinces – they are only skin on bones now – and I’m afraid this is only going to get worse,” the director of an international humanitarian organization in Afghanistan told me. Since January 2022, roughly 13,000 newborns have died from malnutrition and hunger-related diseases, 95 percent of the population does not have enough to eat, and 3.5 million children…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


