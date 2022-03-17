Russia-Ukraine crisis poses a serious threat to Egypt – the world’s largest wheat importer
By Kibrom Abay, Research Fellow, The International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
Clemens Breisinger, Senior Research Fellow, The International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
David Laborde Debucquet, Senior Research Fellow, The International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
Joseph Glauber, Senior Research Fellow, The International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
Lina Alaaeldin Abdelfattah, Senior Research Assistant, The International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
Egypt is already feeling the impact of the war, which has led to recent cancellation of tenders due to lack of offers, in particular from Ukraine and Russia.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 17, 2022