Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: death of a 'fixer' underlines the dangers of this unsung but vital job for journalism

By Tim Luckhurst, Principal of South College, Durham University
Oleksandra Kushynova died on March 14 in the village of Horenka north of Kyiv when the vehicle in which she was travelling was hit by incoming fire killing her and Irish cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, as well as wounding Fox correspondent Benjamin Hall. Kushynova was 24 years old and had been working as a “fixer” for Fox News for a month. Fox News national security correspondent, Jennifer Griffin, described…The Conversation


