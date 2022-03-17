Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: what her release means for future UK-Iran relations

By Louise Kettle, Assistant Professor of International Relations, University of Nottingham
After many years and several unsuccessful attempts, two British-Iranian dual nationals have been released from custody in Iran and returned home to the UK.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori, arrested in 2016 and 2017 respectively, were both detained on charges of spying. A third prisoner, Morad Tahbaz, who has joint UK-US citizenship, has also been released from prison.

