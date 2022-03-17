Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Crimean Tatars are fearful as Russia invades Ukraine

By Brian Glyn Williams, Professor of Islamic History, UMass Dartmouth
As Vladimir Putin’s forces wage a brutal war against Ukraine, the Crimean Tatars living in Russian-occupied Crimea and on the Ukrainian mainland feel particularly threatened by their historic enemy’s latest invasion.

Some have vowed to defend Ukraine, a land many fled to in 2014 after Putin’s forces invaded…The Conversation


