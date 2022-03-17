Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first aligned image of a star. Here's how it was done

By Themiya Nanayakkara, Chief Astronomer at the James Webb Australian Data Centre, Swinburne University of Technology
In a huge milestone, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has finally been aligned to produce the first unified image of a single star.

Most traditional telescopes these days (like one you might have in your backyard) have a single primary mirror that collects distant light from stars. But the JWST has 18 mirrors! These had to be aligned extremely precisely to capture the image NASA…The Conversation


