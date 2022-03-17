Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'May you always taste the sweetest fruit': uncovering the history and hidden delights of your neighbourhood

By Shannon Foster, D'harawal Knowledge Keeper PhD Candidate and Lecturer UTS, University of Technology Sydney
Alexandra Crosby, Associate Professor, School of Design, University of Technology Sydney
Ilaria Vanni, Associate Professor, International Studies and Global Societies, University of Technology Sydney
Share this article
Urban renewal can bring downsides as well as benefits. A new guide helps people connect more deeply with their suburbs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first aligned image of a star. Here's how it was done
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Stay calm, petrol is headed down, budget is improving – economist Chris Richardson
~ Labor landslide likely in South Australian election, but Labor-Greens unlikely to control upper house
~ The International Court of Justice has ordered Russia to stop the war. What does this ruling mean?
~ A Ray of Hope in Fight Against Greece’s Border Abuses
~ Venezuela Under Scrutiny at the UN Human Rights Council
~ Cambodia: Opposition Politicians Convicted in Mass Trial
~ Bangladesh: Stop Flouting UN Rights Concerns
~ A poo dose a day may keep bipolar away. When it comes to mental health, what else could poo do?
~ Why 'freedom' is not the only thing worth fighting for
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter