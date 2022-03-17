Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Stay calm, petrol is headed down, budget is improving – economist Chris Richardson

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Australia’s budget situation has been quietly improving. Deloitte Access Economics director Chris Richardson says the remarkable strength of the Australian economy means it no longer needs the emergency support it has been getting from the government and the Reserve Bank. Government spending fell by a record 10% in the year to January.

He counsels against emergency measures to protect Australians from the soaring price of petrol, saying today’s international oil price implies that in less than a fortnight petrol prices will be between 15 and 20 cents lower a litre.

While…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first aligned image of a star. Here's how it was done
~ 'May you always taste the sweetest fruit': uncovering the history and hidden delights of your neighbourhood
~ Labor landslide likely in South Australian election, but Labor-Greens unlikely to control upper house
~ The International Court of Justice has ordered Russia to stop the war. What does this ruling mean?
~ A Ray of Hope in Fight Against Greece’s Border Abuses
~ Venezuela Under Scrutiny at the UN Human Rights Council
~ Cambodia: Opposition Politicians Convicted in Mass Trial
~ Bangladesh: Stop Flouting UN Rights Concerns
~ A poo dose a day may keep bipolar away. When it comes to mental health, what else could poo do?
~ Why 'freedom' is not the only thing worth fighting for
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter