Human Rights Observatory

Beyond sanctions: 5 more ways New Zealand can help support Ukraine and punish Russia

By Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
The illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine has already seen New Zealand break with long diplomatic tradition and introduce an “autonomous” sanctions regime outside the normal United Nations process.

But as the war nears the one-month mark, there is more that can be done. In particular, the New Zealand government needs to look at five potential ways it can support the Ukrainian people and government and help international efforts to punish Russian aggression.

1.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -



