Thanks to heavy rain, Australia's environment scores a 7 out of 10 – but the future remains bleak
By Albert Van Dijk, Professor, Water and Landscape Dynamics, Fenner School of Environment & Society, Australian National University
Shoshana Rapley, Research assistant, Australian National University
This score is a massive four points higher than the year prior. But as La Niña subsides, we’ll quickly feel the long-term warming trend again, with bushfires picking back up next season.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 16, 2022