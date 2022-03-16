Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to encourage vulnerability in the workplace while keeping workers safe

By David Weitzner, Assistant professor, Administrative Studies, York University, Canada
Share this article
As we begin to tentatively shape the post-pandemic business world, there is a growing chorus of voices pushing for a new normal. Powered by the Great Resignation, increasing numbers of workers are demanding a more human-centric work environment, with space to express trust and vulnerability.

In particular, one idea gaining steam is a worker-led expectation…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Youth advocates say a proper nutrition policy is critical for Jamaica's future
~ AI maps psychedelic 'trip' experiences to regions of the brain – opening new route to psychiatric treatments
~ To get to the rainforest canopy, it helps to have a crane
~ Anti-Semitism, opportunism, and political intrigue: Olga Tokarczuk's whirlwind tour of the 18th century
~ 'Rich with wonder': the 2022 Sydney Biennale finds connection and relevance in troubled times
~ Beyond sanctions: 5 more ways New Zealand can help support Ukraine and punish Russia
~ Thanks to heavy rain, Australia's environment scores a 7 out of 10 – but the future remains bleak
~ 'Change the Course' set out to end sexual violence and harassment on campus. 5 years on, unis still have work to do
~ Flu, COVID and flurona: what we can and can’t expect this winter
~ As South Australians head to the polls, Labor is favourite but there are many unknowns
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter