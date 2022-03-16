Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ecuador: Investigate Police Abuse During Women’s Day Marches

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police block streets in downtown Quito, Ecuador, during a march to mark the International Women's Day, March 8, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa (New York) – Ecuadorean police responded to peaceful demonstrations commemorating International Women’s Day on March 8, 2022, with excessive force, including striking a journalist with a club and indiscriminate use of teargas and pepper spray, Human Rights Watch said today. On March 8, hundreds of women took to the streets, calling on the authorities to protect and guarantee their rights. They aimed to raise awareness…


© Human Rights Watch -


