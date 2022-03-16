Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Denmark’s Mismatched Treatment of Syrian and Ukrainian Refugees

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators, friends and relatives protest against the deportation of Syrian families to their homeland in Copenhagen on November 13, 2021. © 2021 Thibault Savary/AFP via Getty Images Shortly after Russia’s latest invasion of Ukraine, the Danish Immigration Service reportedly asked Denmark’s 98 municipalities to assess their capacity to take in Ukrainian refugees. This same agency recently began stripping Syrian refugees of their residency permits in a bid to force them back to Syria, asserting that parts of Syria are safe. Last week, I participated in a press…


