Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tech Companies Should Prioritize Rights in Ukraine

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(New York) – Social media and messaging service companies need to do much more to meet their human rights responsibilities in Ukraine and other crises and conflicts around the world, Human Rights Watch said today. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, companies such as Meta, Google, TikTok, and Twitter have announced numerous measures, most aimed at countering harmful disinformation. They have added labels to or blocked state-sponsored or state-affiliated media, and introduced extra safety measures. While it is too early to fully assess the adequacy of these steps, early reports…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ How often do young women die of heart attacks and what can you do to improve your heart health?
~ What is petrol excise, and why does Australia have it anyway?
~ Saudi Arabia: 10 Egyptian Nubians Held Unjustly
~ Denmark’s Mismatched Treatment of Syrian and Ukrainian Refugees
~ Vietnam: Activists Blocked from Ukraine Event
~ Wearing shoes in the house is just plain gross. The verdict from scientists who study indoor contaminants
~ Natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic reveal the crucial role of First Nations media
~ With COVID restrictions easing, should Black professionals have to return to hostile workplaces?
~ To truly embrace diversity, university leaders sometimes need to find the humility to be students again
~ The tug of the tale: Steven Carroll reimagines the life and times of T.S. Eliot and his first wife, Vivienne
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter