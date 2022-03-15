Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It's time Australia dumped its bureaucratic list-based approach to temporary work visas

By Will Mackey, Senior Associate, Grattan Institute
Brendan Coates, Program Director, Economic Policy, Grattan Institute
Henry Sherrell, Deputy Program Director (Migration), Grattan Institute
Defining skill shortage by lists of occupations is inﬂexible for a rapidly changing labour market. Australia needs a different approach to organise its temporary skilled migration programs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


