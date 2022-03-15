Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Weapons of mass destruction: what are the chances Russia will use a nuclear or chemical attack on Ukraine?

By James Dwyer, Associate Lecturer and PhD Candidate, School of Social Sciences, University of Tasmania
Share this article
About three weeks into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it’s safe to say things aren’t going Russia’s way – and it has yet to achieve objectives that were planned to be completed in the first few days.

The longer Russia’s advance is bogged down, the greater the chance it will consider taking drastic action, which may potentially include using weapons of mass destruction.

As improbable as this is, it’s not impossible. Under what circumstances might weapons of mass destruction be used?

Read more: 3…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ From ‘pretty communist’ to ‘Jabcinda’ – what’s behind the vitriol directed at Jacinda Ardern?
~ Teacher sacked for reading bum book to students: the latest conservative book ban
~ It's time Australia dumped its bureaucratic list-based approach to temporary work visas
~ Ladies to the front: the hidden history of women in Australian airforce bands
~ 1.7 million foxes, 300 million native animals killed every year: now we know the damage foxes wreak
~ Here's why you might need a 4th COVID vaccine dose this winter
~ Russia’s withdrawal from Council of Europe a tragedy for victims of Kremlin’s abuses
~ Central African Republic: ICC Holds Anti-Balaka Leader
~ Bottom-up, audience-driven and shut down: How HuffPost Canada left its mark on Canadian media
~ St. Patrick’s Day: How Irish-born writers contributed to Canadian and Irish histories
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS