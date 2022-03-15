Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why we trust experts – even when they admit they don't know the answer

By Erik Gustafsson, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, University of Portsmouth
Share this article
A look at how we decide which experts are the most trustworthy - and the possible biological basis behind it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Bottom-up, audience-driven and shut down: How HuffPost Canada left its mark on Canadian media
~ St. Patrick’s Day: How Irish-born writers contributed to Canadian and Irish histories
~ The war in Ukraine is powerfully magnifying our love for animals
~ Why Vladimir Putin is botching his Ukrainian invasion
~ Boeing: why the Ukraine crisis could help it become the world's number one aircraft maker again
~ Microalgae is nature's 'green gold': our pioneering project to feed the world more sustainably
~ What you do every day matters: The power of routines
~ Interest rates are likely to rise by much less than most people are predicting
~ The government's academic catch-up strategy is failing children in England
~ Pollen season is getting longer and more intense with climate change – here's what allergy sufferers can expect in the future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter