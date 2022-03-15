Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Microalgae is nature's 'green gold': our pioneering project to feed the world more sustainably

By Carole Anne Llewellyn, Professor in Applied Aquatic Bioscience, Swansea University
Share this article
As a young child in the mid-1960s, my days were spent living an idyllic rural life on a dairy farm in the village of Lewdown in the heart of Devon. I recall many happy days exploring the glorious countryside, living a life in balance with nature and the environment – or at least, that’s how it felt.

But I also remember the ever-present slurry pit full of manure down at the end of our cowshed. It wasn’t fenced off, and my mum would remind me on regular occasions that to stray too close could mean death by drowning in what was, in essence, an enormous vat of smelly cow pats. As a five-year-old,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Bottom-up, audience-driven and shut down: How HuffPost Canada left its mark on Canadian media
~ St. Patrick’s Day: How Irish-born writers contributed to Canadian and Irish histories
~ The war in Ukraine is powerfully magnifying our love for animals
~ Why Vladimir Putin is botching his Ukrainian invasion
~ Boeing: why the Ukraine crisis could help it become the world's number one aircraft maker again
~ Why we trust experts – even when they admit they don't know the answer
~ What you do every day matters: The power of routines
~ Interest rates are likely to rise by much less than most people are predicting
~ The government's academic catch-up strategy is failing children in England
~ Pollen season is getting longer and more intense with climate change – here's what allergy sufferers can expect in the future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter