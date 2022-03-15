Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As sea levels rise, coastal megacities will need more than flood barriers

By Faith Chan, Associate Professor of Environmental Sciences, University of Nottingham
Olalekan Adekola, Senior Lecturer in Geography, York St John University
Many of the world’s poorest people live in regions most susceptible to flooding. In northeast India, some residents have been forced to rebuild their homes at least eight times in the past decade. In Africa, the continent’s largest city, Lagos in Nigeria, may become unliveable due to severe floods, while a recent flood caused by tropical storm…The Conversation


