Human Rights Observatory

Whistleblowers and tax evasion: what South Africa needs to add to its toolbox

By Carika Fritz, Associate Professor of Tax Law, University of the Witwatersrand
The importance of whistleblowers was highlighted again recently in South Africa. In one of the reports released by Judge Raymond Zondo, who has headed up a commission of inquiry into state capture, he recommended that whistleblowers should be protected. He also recommended that they should be given an incentive to make disclosures – a monetary reward based on a percentage of the proceeds recovered on the strength of such information.

Academics,…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


