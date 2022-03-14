Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Affordable housing in the US is increasingly scarce, making renters ask: Where do we go?

By Celine-Marie Pascale, Professor of Sociology, American University
The United States is facing an expanding gap between how much workers earn and how much they have to pay for housing.

Workers have faced stagnant wages for the past 40 years. Yet the cost of rent has steadily increased during that time, with sharp increases of 14% to 40% over the past two years.

Now, more than ever, workers are feeling the stress of the affordable housing crisis.


