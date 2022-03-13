Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After the floods, the distressing but necessary case for managed retreat

By Antonia Settle, Academic (McKenzie Postdoctoral Research Fellow), The University of Melbourne
Are we setting up individuals and families for ruin by allowing them to build back in areas where they can’t afford insurance? And should taxpayers bear the huge costs of future rescues and relief?The Conversation


© The Conversation


