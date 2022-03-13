Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

3 NATO gambles that have played a big role in the horrors of war in Ukraine

By John Duncan, Director of the Ethics, Society and Law Program; Academic Director of the Ideas for the World Program, University of Toronto
For 25 years, experts warned that the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was risky. The leading voice among them was the late American diplomat and historian George F. Kennan, who wrote in 1997:

“Expanding NATO would be the most fateful error of American policy in the entire post-Cold War era.”

He added it would “have an adverse effect on the development of Russian democracy,” “inflame nationalistic,…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


