Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: End prosecution of rights defender for speaking out against sexual violence

By Amnesty International
The Egyptian authorities must immediately put an end to the shameful prosecution of Rasha Azab, a journalist and writer, who is on trial for her outspoken support for survivors of sexual violence, Amnesty International said today.  Rasha Azab is on trial today on charges of “insult,” defamation” and “deliberately disturbing [the plaintiff]”, in relation to […] The post Egypt: End prosecution of rights defender for speaking out against sexual violence appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International


