Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico: Shelve Regressive Bill to Curb Civil Society Groups

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image At his daily morning news conference on May 7, 2021, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador baselessly accuses civil society groups of being part of a plot to overthrow his government and calls on the United States to stop supporting them. © 2021 Eyepix/NurPhoto via AP. Would Limit Nonprofit Organizations’ Funding, Activities Other governments in the Americas have used similar laws to arbitrarily restrict the activity of civil society groups International law establishes that governments must guarantee that defenders work without reprisals or unnecessary legal…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Ukraine: How citizenship and race play out in refugees’ movements in Europe
~ 11 things you can do to adjust to losing that hour of sleep when daylight saving time starts
~ Mexico: Shelve regressive bill to curb civil society groups
~ Important Step Toward Justice in DR Congo?
~ Uzbekistan Ends Systemic Forced Labor, Civil Society Says
~ Pi day: a brief history of our fascination with this magical number, from pies to 'piems'
~ From soaring gas prices to another world war, economic sanctions can lead to dire unintended consequences
~ Sanctions against Russia are targeting the ‘elite’ — but did that work in Iran?
~ Safer supply of opioids saves lives: Providing alternatives to toxic street drugs
~ Russia: Authorities block Amnesty International’s Russian-language website
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter