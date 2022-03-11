Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

11 things you can do to adjust to losing that hour of sleep when daylight saving time starts

By Deepa Burman, Co-Director Pediatric Sleep Evaluation Center and Associate Professor of Pediatrics, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences
Hiren Muzumdar, Director of the Pediatric Sleep Evaluation Center, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences
Two sleep doctors offer some survival tips to help you adjust to losing that hour of sleep as clocks spring forward into daylight saving time.The Conversation


