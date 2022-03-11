Tolerance.ca
Why most teachers who say they plan to leave the profession probably won't do so anytime soon

By Christopher Redding, Assistant Professor of Educational Leadership, University of Florida
Allison Gilmour, Assistant Professor of Education, Temple University
Elizabeth Bettini, Assistant Professor of Special Education, Boston University
Tuan D. Nguyen, Assistant Professor of Education, Kansas State University
Every spring, school and district leaders ask teachers about their plans to return to teaching in the fall. They need to know how many teachers to begin recruiting for the next school year.

These career conversations are currently taking place under the unprecedented circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Stories from across the country show high levels of teacher stress and burnoutThe Conversation


