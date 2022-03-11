Tolerance.ca
Ukraine war: Poland's failed deal to supply MiG-29s shows Nato's fear of escalation

By Christoph Bluth, Professor of International Relations and Security, University of Bradford
The Ukraine war has become to some extent a proxy conflict between Nato and Russia. The American president, Joe Biden – supported by other Nato leaders – made it clear even before the invasion that the US and Nato would not become involved in the conflict militarily. Instead, Biden sought to deter Russia with the threat of severe economic sanctions.

But as the invasion and occupation of Ukraine has continued, Nato has been drawn ever more deeply into the conflict with the provision of lethal military hardware which is enabling Ukraine to mount a serious defence and inflict significant…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


