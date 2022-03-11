Ask or aks? How linguistic prejudice perpetuates inequality
By Amanda Cole, Postdoctoral Research Fellow (Institute for Analytics and Data Science) Department of Language and Linguistics, University of Essex
Ella Jeffries, Lecturer in linguistics, University of Essex
Peter L Patrick, Professor Emeritus of Linguistics, University of Essex
Teacher and artist Sunn M'Cheaux has been posting on social media about “linguicism” after a reader asked him about the word “ax”, saying: “Why did we struggle saying ‘ask’? Like when I was little, I always said ‘ax’. Like I couldn’t say the word correctly.”
M'Cheaux’s response counters the common idea that “ax” (spelled also “aks”) is incorrect: “ax” isn’t a mispronunciation of “ask” but an alternative…
- Friday, March 11, 2022