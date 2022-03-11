Ukraine doomscrolling can harm your cognition as well as your mood – here's what to do about it
By Barbara Jacquelyn Sahakian, Professor of Clinical Neuropsychology, University of Cambridge
Christelle Langley, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Cognitive Neuroscience, University of Cambridge
Chun Shen, Postdoctoral research fellow, Fudan University
Jianfeng Feng, Professor of Science and Technology for Brain-Inspired Intelligence, Fudan University
What use are we in helping to solve difficult global challenges if we’re so depressed and cognitively depleted that we can’t think of the best actions to take?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, March 11, 2022