Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Merging commercial TVNZ and non-commercial RNZ won't be easy – and time is running out

By Peter Thompson, Associate Professor of Media Studies, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Share this article
Despite years of consultation and planning, the government’s announcement of a new ‘public media entity’ raises more questions than it answers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Covid-19 Pandemic’s Human Rights Failures Persist
~ As the Senate discusses research and ministerial vetoes, here's one idea for an independent, accountable grant scheme
~ Why universities need to open the lines of communication with Russians, not close them
~ Do I or my child need a Japanese encephalitis vaccine?
~ Kelp won't help: why seaweed may not be a silver bullet for carbon storage after all
~ The wreck of Endurance is a bridge to a bygone age, and a reminder of Antarctica's uncertain future
~ Ukraine: Russian Air-Dropped Bombs Hit Residential Area
~ Have the NRL's rule changes made boring blowouts the norm? The stats say no
~ Endurance captain Frank Worsley, Shackleton's gifted navigator, knew how to stay the course
~ Drop Complaint Against Iraq Human Rights Commission Member
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter