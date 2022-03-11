Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Covid-19 Pandemic’s Human Rights Failures Persist

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A health worker takes a swab sample of a man to test for Covid-19 in Ahmedabad, India, January 17, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Ajit Solanki, File (New York) – Governments should redouble efforts to uphold their legal obligation to ensure the highest attainable standard of health for people everywhere, Human Rights Watch said today, marking the second anniversary of the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring Covid-19 a pandemic. More than 6 million people have died of Covid-19 in the past two years. Billions of people, most in low- and middle-income countries, are entering…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


