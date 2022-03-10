Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Have the NRL's rule changes made boring blowouts the norm? The stats say no

By Stephen Woodcock, Associate Professor of Mathematical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Share this article
Critics say rule changes have made one-sided games more likely in the NRL. But statistics suggest it’s no more predictable than other major Australian competitions such as the AFL.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Endurance captain Frank Worsley, Shackleton's gifted navigator, knew how to stay the course
~ Drop Complaint Against Iraq Human Rights Commission Member
~ Friday essay: How leftist, feminist poet Dame Mary Gilmore became 'Aunt Mary' in the PM's political narrative
~ From field to store to plate, our farmers are increasingly worried about climate change
~ In the dark, freezing ocean under Antarctica's largest ice shelf, we discovered a thriving microbial jungle
~ Offshore wind will come to Australian waters – as long as we pave the way for this new industry
~ Vital Signs: what the neoliberalism-hating left should love about markets
~ Many of us welcome working from home, but universities show its dangers for women's careers
~ Can a martini stop Putin? How consumers and investors are imposing DIY sanctions on Russia
~ Scott Morrison's tone-deaf leadership is the last thing traumatised flood victims need. Here are two ways he can do better
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter