Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From field to store to plate, our farmers are increasingly worried about climate change

By Stephen Bartos, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Share this article
Empty supermarket shelves still shock Australians, who have become accustomed to being able to buy the food they want. But we can expect to see more empty shelves, more often, in coming decades.

Climate change means extreme events such as floods, bushfires and droughts will become more frequent and severe. Those events will disrupt food supply chains, as people along Australia’s sodden east coast have seen again in recent weeks.

Australia certainly isn’t at risk of running out of food. It produces far more food than it consumes, with around 70%The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Friday essay: How leftist, feminist poet Dame Mary Gilmore became 'Aunt Mary' in the PM's political narrative
~ In the dark, freezing ocean under Antarctica's largest ice shelf, we discovered a thriving microbial jungle
~ Offshore wind will come to Australian waters – as long as we pave the way for this new industry
~ Vital Signs: what the neoliberalism-hating left should love about markets
~ Many of us welcome working from home, but universities show its dangers for women's careers
~ Can a martini stop Putin? How consumers and investors are imposing DIY sanctions on Russia
~ Scott Morrison's tone-deaf leadership is the last thing traumatised flood victims need. Here are two ways he can do better
~ COVID pandemic 2nd anniversary: 3 things we got wrong, and 3 things to watch out for
~ How a hurricane fueled wildfires in the Florida Panhandle
~ Why stagflation is an economic nightmare – and could become a real headache for Biden and the Fed if it emerges in the US
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter