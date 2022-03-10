Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Scott Morrison's tone-deaf leadership is the last thing traumatised flood victims need. Here are two ways he can do better

By Alex Haslam, Professor of Psychology and ARC Laureate Fellow, The University of Queensland
Share this article
As French statesman Charles de Gaulle once said, faced with crisis a man of character “falls back on himself. He imposes his own stamp of action, takes responsibility for it, makes it his own”.

So how, then, might we judge Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s character amid the flood catastrophe facing parts of Queensland and New South Wales?

Morrison has faced heavy criticism for his sluggish response. When touring flood-ravaged Lismore in NSW this week, he avoided…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Friday essay: How leftist, feminist poet Dame Mary Gilmore became 'Aunt Mary' in the PM's political narrative
~ From field to store to plate, our farmers are increasingly worried about climate change
~ In the dark, freezing ocean under Antarctica's largest ice shelf, we discovered a thriving microbial jungle
~ Offshore wind will come to Australian waters – as long as we pave the way for this new industry
~ Vital Signs: what the neoliberalism-hating left should love about markets
~ Many of us welcome working from home, but universities show its dangers for women's careers
~ Can a martini stop Putin? How consumers and investors are imposing DIY sanctions on Russia
~ COVID pandemic 2nd anniversary: 3 things we got wrong, and 3 things to watch out for
~ How a hurricane fueled wildfires in the Florida Panhandle
~ Why stagflation is an economic nightmare – and could become a real headache for Biden and the Fed if it emerges in the US
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter