Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The trauma of life in limbo for refugees and asylum seekers in immigration detention – podcast

By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Justin Bergman, Senior Deputy Editor: Politics + Society
The life of limbo for people in immigration detention is often deeply traumatic. In this week’s episode of The Conversation Weekly, we talk to two experts on immigration detention in Australia and the UK about why people are waiting months, sometimes years, for a decision about their future – and the impact it’s having on them.

And as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushes more than two million refugees to flee the country, we speak to a sociologist about Russia’s history of using refugees…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


