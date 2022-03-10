Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alberta budget means Albertans are trapped on a relentless fiscal rollercoaster ride

By Robert L. (Bob) Ascah, Research Fellow, The Parkland Institute, University of Alberta
Share this article
Every time Alberta’s energy-based economy goes into a tailspin, it’s because the price of oil has declined precipitously, and when it booms, it’s because the price has soared.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The trauma of life in limbo for refugees and asylum seekers in immigration detention – podcast
~ The art of the con: 'Inventing Anna,' 'The Tinder Swindler' and gender
~ The Russian economy is headed for collapse
~ How LGBTQ2+ 1980s dance parties sparked collective joy and power — and can again
~ A short history of Ukraine's relationship with the European Union
~ Purim spiels: Skits and satire have brought merriment to an ancient Jewish holiday in America
~ Ukraine Recap: how can Putin be stopped?
~ Ukraine: Humanitarian corridors for civilians fleeing Russian attacks must provide safety – new testimonies
~ Give the EU a system that protect its news and information space, RSF says
~ Turning down your thermostat really can ease a gas supply crisis – here's how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter