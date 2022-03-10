Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Toxic Pollution Demands ‘Immediate, Ambitious Action’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Morning haze and smog envelops the skyline in New Delhi, India, November 5, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Altaf Qadri A new report by United Nations experts is raising renewed alarms about toxic pollution’s devastating impact on human rights. A particular focus of the report, presented at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva this week, is on so-called “sacrifice zones.”  These are areas where disadvantaged communities suffer extreme exposure to toxic chemicals, and where their rights are intentionally compromised – ostensibly for economic growth. There are shocking examples…


