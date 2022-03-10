Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: We can't know what sort of PM Albanese would be – but not for the reasons the government says

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Years ago, Kevin Rudd sold himself as a version of Howard-lite, as he sought to reassure voters he wouldn’t be scary. This week, Anthony Albanese invoked a Labor icon to soothe fears of change.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Will booking an Airbnb help Ukraine? Why people make counterproductive decisions about charity
~ Refugees: the trauma of life in limbo in immigration detention – podcast
~ Why big firms are rarely toppled by corporate scandals – new research
~ Ukraine war: what history tells us about the effectiveness of sanctions
~ If you love ASMR you might be more sensitive, our research finds
~ South Korean election: the big challenges ahead for new president Yoon Suk-yeol
~ Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia power cuts: nervous wait as Ukraine nuclear power plants could start leaking radiation
~ Motion sickness: this might explain why some people feel sick in cars or on trains
~ Ukraine war: how it could play out in space – with potentially dangerous consequences
~ NFTs: one year after Beeple sale, non-fungible tokens have become mainstream
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter