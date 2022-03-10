Tolerance.ca
NFTs: one year after Beeple sale, non-fungible tokens have become mainstream

By Paul Dylan-Ennis, Lecturer/Assistant Professor in Management Information Systems, University College Dublin
One year ago, an artwork was sold for US$69 million (£52.6 million) by the prestigious auction house Christie’s. This was no lost Matisse or rarely seen Van Gogh. Instead, it was a composite collection of digital art by the then relatively unknown artist Beeple.

