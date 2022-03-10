Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Whether people prepare for natural disasters depends on how the message is sent

By Carmen Elrick-Barr, Research Fellow, University of the Sunshine Coast
Tim Smith, Professor and ARC Future Fellow, University of the Sunshine Coast
Coastal areas are at the frontline of natural hazards – a fact now thrown into sharp relief as flooding devastates parts of southeastern Australia.

Providing information is one of the most important ways governments can help communities cope with these events. Such information aims to encourage people to make more informed decisions about the risks they face and act accordingly.

But as our new research shows, simply providing information is not enough. We found when authorities deliver generic information…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


