Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan Should Criminalize Domestic Violence as Part of Reforms

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image International Women’s Day march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, March 8, 2021. © 2021 Human Rights Watch At a peaceful rally marking International Women’s Day on March 8, hundreds of people in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, held posters calling for respect for women, protection from violence, gender equality, and more women in political office. It was significant that people gathered at all and without police interference: In early January, following nationwide protests, Kazakhstan security forces arbitrarily arrested peaceful protesters and others, abusing and even torturing…


© Human Rights Watch -


