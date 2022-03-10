Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Covid-19 Vaccine Access is a Right, Not a Privilege

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image People wait in a queue to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at an inoculation center, in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, February 25, 2022.  © 2022 Suvra Kanti Das/Sipa via AP Images This piece is the fourth in a series marking the two year anniversary of the Covid-19 pandemic. Find more of our work documenting the global response to the coronavirus here. As we enter another year of this wretched pandemic that has killed more than 6 million the divide between the vaccine haves and have-nots is not only huge, it’s growing. Across the US and Europe, where governments outbid others…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Turkmen students: escaping from war-torn Ukraine
~ Reform Sri Lanka’s Draconian Abortion Law
~ Is Russia really about to cut itself off from the internet? And what can we expect if it does?
~ Whether people prepare for natural disasters depends on how the message is sent
~ Distress can linger after disasters like floods. A mix of personality, family and community gives us clues
~ Kazakhstan Should Criminalize Domestic Violence as Part of Reforms
~ What the "let it rip" COVID strategy has meant for Indigenous and other immune-compromised communities
~ As the Commerce Commission found, there’s no magic way to make NZ supermarkets more competitive
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Mark Maund on improving our resilience to deal with flood crises
~ Why China could become a mediator in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter